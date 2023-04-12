Submit Release
Hà Nội eyes multi-faceted cooperation with Chinese localities, partners

VIETNAM, April 12  

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng received Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo on Tuesday, during which the host proposed multi-faceted cooperation between the capital city and Chinese localities.

The Hà Nội official appreciated the active support of the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam, as well as the ambassador in promoting friendly relations and cooperation between Hà Nội and Beijing.

He said that on the basis of the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, China's re-opening policy after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the close coordination between the two nations’ diplomatic agencies, Hà Nội believes that this is the time to effectively roll out specific cooperation activities.

Dũng proposed some cooperation activities, including organising training courses for urban planning staff of Hà Nội in smart city development and cybersecurity, and continuous implementation of the Hà Đông-Xuân Mai urban railway project.

He hoped the diplomat would become a bridge, contributing to strengthening cooperation between Hà Nội and Chinese localities, including Beijing and Guangdong Province’s Guangzhou City.

Hà Nội wished to learn from Chinese experts experience in preserving cultural and historical relics, especially restoring ancient relics, he said.

For his part, the Chinese diplomat applauded the Hà Nội official’s cooperation proposals, saying that these would significantly contribute to further deepening the common perceptions reached between senior leaders of the two countries.

He stressed that China always attached importance to its friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam, and it was ready to share experience with Việt Nam and Hà Nội as well.

Xiong Bo affirmed the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam would submit these proposals to Beijing and relevant agencies, expressing hope in the strong relationship between the two nations. — VNS

