Hà Nội to host 12th Việt Nam-France decentralised cooperation conference

HÀ NỘI — The 12th Việt Nam-France decentralised cooperation conference will take place in Hà Nội from April 13-16 to discuss ways to boost sustainability and create opportunities for business and cultural exchanges among localities of the two countries.

The conference will also give government and organisation officials and business executives chances to talk about cooperation in key development issues such as environmental protection, water management, smart city and digitalisation, heritage preservation and tourism.

The event is among the major activities held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-France diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership. Some 800 government officials, business executives and organisation leaders will attend the conference.

The event will feature a number of activities that tell the long-history ties between Việt Nam and France. Among the main events is a trade fair that introduces the best Vietnamese products, cultural features and visiting sites.

Another main event is an exhibition of French cuisine and food production technologies brought by 50 French companies that operate in the fields of hospitality, accommodation, agriculture and food production.

Furthermore, business executives from both sides will partake in a Việt Nam-France Business Forum, while participants of the local-to-local conference may enjoy art performances and photo exhibitions about the Việt Nam-France relations.

Hà Nội will also organise some city tours to take foreign visitors to popular places in the city, which have witnessed the long story between the two nations, including Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature, Old Quarter, and old French villas.

The conference is held every three years, with Vietnamese and French localities taking turns hosting the event. It is the chance for both sides to discuss difficulties, evaluate the results in bilateral relations, and deliver feasible solutions to foster their partnerships, thus strengthening the diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and France. — VNS