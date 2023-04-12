Online Florist Flower Chimp Expands Operations with New Distribution Centre in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Chimp, a leading online florist in the Asia Pacific region, is excited to announce the opening of its new distribution centre in Singapore. The 800 square meters facility, located at Ubi Road, significantly enhances Flower Chimp's capacity to serve its rapidly growing customer base in the city-state and beyond.
The new distribution centre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a dedicated team of 15 experienced operations professionals and skilled florists. This expansion increases Flower Chimp's capacity to handle up to 2,000 orders a day, ensuring faster and more efficient delivery of fresh and beautiful flowers to customers throughout Singapore and the region.
In line with its commitment to providing exceptional service, Flower Chimp now offers same-day delivery for orders placed until 5:00 pm, further strengthening its position as a top choice for consumers seeking high-quality floral arrangements and gifts.
Flower Chimp's CEO, Maximilian Lotz, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, saying, "The opening of our new distribution centre in Singapore is a milestone in Flower Chimp's pursuit to be the market leader in the Asia Pacific region. This facility will enable us to better serve our valued customers with an increased capacity and faster delivery times, as we continue to provide the beautiful and fresh floral arrangements that have made us a trusted name in the industry."
As Flower Chimp continues to grow and expand its presence in the Asia Pacific market, the new distribution centre is a testament to its dedication to delivering the best possible experience for customers. With its increased capacity, enhanced delivery options, and a team of passionate professionals, Flower Chimp is well on its way to becoming the region's go-to online florist.
Flower Chimp is a premier online florist in the Asia Pacific region, offering an extensive range of beautiful and fresh floral arrangements for various occasions. With a commitment to exceptional service and quality products, Flower Chimp aims to be the market leader in the online flower delivery industry, catering to customers across Singapore and the surrounding regions.
Amol Kale
Limitless Technology Sdn Bhd
amol@flowerchimp.com
