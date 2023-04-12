STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002227

STATION: Berlin/Headquarters

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8 PM 04/11/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, MN

ACCUSED: Waylon Kurts

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police are aware of the arrest of Waylon Kurts, 20, on April 5, 2023, in Northfield, Minnesota. Kurts is a resident of Middlesex, Vermont, and was attending St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, at the time of his arrest. The arrest is the result of charges filed by Rice County Attorney’s Office for Conspiracy to Commit Assault 2nd Degree – Dangerous Weapon, Threats of Violence – Cause or Attempt, Threats of Violence – Reckless Disregard, and Theft – Take/Use/Transfer Movable Property -No Consent.

Kurts is in custody with Minnesota authorities and the Vermont State Police are coordinating with Minnesota law enforcement in the event Kurts is released. The Vermont State Police and the Vermont Department of Corrections will continue to monitor Kurts’ case and custody status in Minnesota.