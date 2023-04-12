There were 2,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,553 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3002227
STATION: Berlin/Headquarters
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8 PM 04/11/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, MN
ACCUSED: Waylon Kurts
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police are aware of the arrest of Waylon Kurts, 20, on April 5, 2023, in Northfield, Minnesota. Kurts is a resident of Middlesex, Vermont, and was attending St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, at the time of his arrest. The arrest is the result of charges filed by Rice County Attorney’s Office for Conspiracy to Commit Assault 2nd Degree – Dangerous Weapon, Threats of Violence – Cause or Attempt, Threats of Violence – Reckless Disregard, and Theft – Take/Use/Transfer Movable Property -No Consent.
Kurts is in custody with Minnesota authorities and the Vermont State Police are coordinating with Minnesota law enforcement in the event Kurts is released. The Vermont State Police and the Vermont Department of Corrections will continue to monitor Kurts’ case and custody status in Minnesota.