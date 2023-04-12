Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,558 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Cocaine Possession, Brass Knuckles Possession/ VCOR x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4002232

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bruce Cleaver                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 04/10/2023 19:39hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 100 Westway Mall Dr. Price Chopper, West Rutland

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Brass Knuckles, Violation of Conditions of Release x2.

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Doane

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/10/2023 at 19:39hrs Troopers from the Rutland State Police Barracks located Nicholas Doane sitting in a motor vehicle in the Price Chopper parking lot in West Rutland. Troopers were made aware that Doane has active pretrial conditions of release that include 24/7 curfew inside his residence and not to use or possess narcotics. Doane was subsequently arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release. During a search incident to arrest indicators of narcotics use were located on Doane. A K-9 was deployed, and the vehicle was seized to apply for a search warrant. A search warrant was granted and executed. Inside the vehicle, Troopers located Cocaine and brass knuckles.

 

Doane was transported to the Rutland State Police barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Doane was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he was held on lack of bail.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility           

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 11th 2023 at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Cocaine Possession, Brass Knuckles Possession/ VCOR x2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more