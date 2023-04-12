Rutland Barracks / Cocaine Possession, Brass Knuckles Possession/ VCOR x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4002232

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bruce Cleaver

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/10/2023 19:39hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 100 Westway Mall Dr. Price Chopper, West Rutland

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Brass Knuckles, Violation of Conditions of Release x2.

ACCUSED: Nicholas Doane

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/10/2023 at 19:39hrs Troopers from the Rutland State Police Barracks located Nicholas Doane sitting in a motor vehicle in the Price Chopper parking lot in West Rutland. Troopers were made aware that Doane has active pretrial conditions of release that include 24/7 curfew inside his residence and not to use or possess narcotics. Doane was subsequently arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release. During a search incident to arrest indicators of narcotics use were located on Doane. A K-9 was deployed, and the vehicle was seized to apply for a search warrant. A search warrant was granted and executed. Inside the vehicle, Troopers located Cocaine and brass knuckles.

Doane was transported to the Rutland State Police barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Doane was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he was held on lack of bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 11th 2023 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.