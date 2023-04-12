Rutland Barracks / Cocaine Possession, Brass Knuckles Possession/ VCOR x2

There were 2,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,558 in the last 365 days.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4002232
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bruce Cleaver
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/10/2023 19:39hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 100 Westway Mall Dr. Price Chopper, West Rutland
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Brass Knuckles, Violation of Conditions of Release x2.
ACCUSED: Nicholas Doane
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/10/2023 at 19:39hrs Troopers from the Rutland State Police Barracks located Nicholas Doane sitting in a motor vehicle in the Price Chopper parking lot in West Rutland. Troopers were made aware that Doane has active pretrial conditions of release that include 24/7 curfew inside his residence and not to use or possess narcotics. Doane was subsequently arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release. During a search incident to arrest indicators of narcotics use were located on Doane. A K-9 was deployed, and the vehicle was seized to apply for a search warrant. A search warrant was granted and executed. Inside the vehicle, Troopers located Cocaine and brass knuckles.
Doane was transported to the Rutland State Police barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Doane was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he was held on lack of bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: April 11th 2023 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.