BCI-Berlin / Suicide at Gun Range

On April 08, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Vermont State Police were dispatched to Parro's Gun Shop and Police Supply, located at 601 US Route 2, Waterbury, Vermont for a report of a self-inflicted gun-shot wound. Waterbury Ambulance Service responded, along with Barre Town EMS and the male was pronounced deceased.
Investigation showed a 24-year old male from California, who was temporarily living in Vermont, traveled to Parro's and rented a firearm, purchased ammunition, and 1-hour of range time for target shooting. After approximately 40 minutes of target shooting, the male suffered an intentional self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident was captured on security footage.
No further details about the incident are available.
