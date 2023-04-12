BCI-Berlin / Suicide at Gun Range

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002192

Detective Sergeant Aimee Nolan

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/8/2023 @ approximately 1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 601 US Route 2, Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Suicide Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 08, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Vermont State Police were dispatched to Parro's Gun Shop and Police Supply, located at 601 US Route 2, Waterbury, Vermont for a report of a self-inflicted gun-shot wound. Waterbury Ambulance Service responded, along with Barre Town EMS and the male was pronounced deceased.

Investigation showed a 24-year old male from California, who was temporarily living in Vermont, traveled to Parro's and rented a firearm, purchased ammunition, and 1-hour of range time for target shooting. After approximately 40 minutes of target shooting, the male suffered an intentional self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident was captured on security footage.

No further details about the incident are available.

Det. Sgt. Aimee Nolan, MFS, NREMT

Assistant Commander – Crime Scene Search Team

Vermont State Police

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671

802-839-0324