BCI-Berlin / Suicide at Gun Range

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 23A3002192

Detective Sergeant Aimee Nolan

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Berlin Barracks           

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/8/2023 @ approximately 1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 601 US Route 2, Waterbury, VT  

INCIDENT: Suicide Investigation

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

 

On April 08, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Vermont State Police were dispatched to Parro's Gun Shop and Police Supply, located at 601 US Route 2, Waterbury, Vermont for a report of a self-inflicted gun-shot wound.  Waterbury Ambulance Service responded, along with Barre Town EMS and the male was pronounced deceased. 

 

Investigation showed a 24-year old male from California, who was temporarily living in Vermont, traveled to Parro's and rented a firearm, purchased ammunition, and 1-hour of range time for target shooting.  After approximately 40 minutes of target shooting, the male suffered an intentional self-inflicted gunshot wound.  The incident was captured on security footage.

 

No further details about the incident are available.

 

Det. Sgt. Aimee Nolan, MFS, NREMT

Assistant Commander – Crime Scene Search Team

Vermont State Police

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671

802-839-0324

 

