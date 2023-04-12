Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a Credit Card Fraud Offense: 900 Block of 13th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Credit Card fraud offense that occurred on Monday, April 10, 2023, in the 900 block of 13th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:40 pm, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene. The credit card that was taken in this offense was then used by a different suspect at a local business. The suspect who used the credit card can be seen below.

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

