Empower! (2017-2023)

Empower! is a quarterly newsletter for families affected by violence in the District of Columbia. It is one effort to enhance communication with you. Communication when implemented effectively works wonders. It reduces barriers and increases the opportunity for understanding. Open communication gives a sense of control in an otherwise out of control situation. The Victim Services Branch aims to share what’s going on related to victim services not just in the Metropolitan Police Department, but also with those whom we work closely with. Our hope is that Empower! meets your expectation in keeping you abreast on very personal issues. Through Empower!, the Metropolitan Police Department is empowering lives, one survivor at a time.