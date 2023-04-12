DUTCH BROS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dutch Bros Inc. - BROS

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 1, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BROS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Dutch Bros and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 11, 2022, the Company disclosed dismal 1Q2022 financial results including a net loss of $16.3 million, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and an adjusted net loss of $2.5 million (a loss of $0.02 per share), which fell below analysts’ expectations, due to its failure to “perceive the speed and magnitude of cost escalation within the quarter,” among other things.

On this news, shares of Dutch fell $9.26, or 26.9%, to close at $25.11 per share on May 12, 2022.

The case is Peacock v. Dutch Bros Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-01797.

