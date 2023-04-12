Global Skull Clamp Market is Poised for Remarkable Growth at US$ 5.07 Billion, with United States Forecasted as Dominant Player by year 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Players Develop Skull Clamp with Advanced Surgical Techniques to Improve Safety and Durability. Rise in Number of Traumatic Brain Injuries Boosts Global Skull Clamp Market Growth. Asia Pacific is also expected to register robust growth in the global skull clamp market owing to spinal surgeries’ low cost and constant foreign investment
/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The skull clamp market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.14 billion in 2023, rising to US$ 5.07 billion by 2033. Throughout the projection period, the market will grow at a CAGR of 9%.
How Healthcare Manufacturers Are Growing the Global Market?
Healthcare manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to improve and grow the market by developing new and innovative products. These innovations offer better performance, safety, and comfort for patients.
Healthcare manufacturers are growing market in several ways including:
Advanced Design and Materials: Healthcare manufacturers are designing skull clamps that are more lightweight, durable, and comfortable. They are using advanced materials such as carbon fiber and titanium, which offer greater strength and resistance to corrosion.
Increased Safety: Skull clamps are critical devices that must ensure patient safety during surgeries. Manufacturers are incorporating safety features into their designs, such as non-slip coatings, built-in pressure sensors, and adjustable locking mechanisms.
Customization: Healthcare manufacturers are offering skull clamps that are tailored to fit the patient’s head shape and size, ensuring a comfortable fit. This customization improves the accuracy and precision of the surgery, which can result in better patient outcomes.
Market Expansion: Manufacturers are expanding the market by introducing their products to new regions and markets. They also partner with clinics and hospitals to increase awareness of their products and promote their use.
Key Takeaways:
The skull clamp market is registering a CAGR of 9% with a valuation of US$ 5.07 billion by 2033.
The United States is dominating the global market by securing the maximum share during the forecast period.
Historically, the market secured a valuation of US$ 1.39 billion in 2018.
How Key Companies Are Adding Values in the Global Market?
Key players are adding value in numerous ways such as:
Product Innovation: Key companies are innovating products through new and improved technology to offer better precision and safety. A few companies have developed 3D-printed skull clamps that are more customizable and stable.
Advertising and Marketing: Key companies are advertising and marketing to create brand awareness and reach out to their relevant audience. They are leveraging digital marketing channels such as social media, email marketing, and other online platforms.
Partnerships and Collaborations: Key companies are forming partnerships and collaborations with other companies such as hospitals and research institutes. A few companies partnered with research institutes to develop new technologies that improve the accuracy and safety of skull clamps.
Prominent Players in the Market are:
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
B. Braun Melsugan AG
Micromar Ind. Com. Ltda
Elekta AB
Red Leaf Medical Inc
Pro Med Instruments GmbH
PMT Corporation
Changzhou Huida Medical Equipment Co. Ltd
Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd
Aesculap Inc
Recent Developments in the Global Market are:
In 2021, Integra LifeSciences acquired ACell, a regenerative medicine company, to expand its portfolio of wound care and surgical solutions. They also launched the Integra CUSA NXT Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System, a new device for brain surgery.
In 2020, B. Braun Melsunge AG announced the launch of their new cranial stabilization system, the Doro QuickPin 2.0, which is designed to improve the speed and accuracy of cranial surgery.
In 2019, Micromar introduced the NeuroArm, a robotic arm designed for neurosurgery that can be controlled by a surgeon from a remote location.
