AHF responds to CDC Report of Rise in STD During Pandemic

Sexually transmitted infections -- particularly syphilis and congenital syphilis—escalated during COVID-19 despite lockdowns and stay-at-home orders

In response to just-released 2021 Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data showing sexually-transmitted-infections (STIs) increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, AHF issued the following statement:

"To see almost 200 stillbirths because of congenital syphilis in the U.S.in 2021 is a travesty," said Whitney Engeran-Cordova, Vice President of AHF's Public Health Division. "With proper and timely screening, syphilis can be a treatable and curable infection. These latest CDC numbers underscore the urgency of need for far more widespread and easily accessible testing and treatment options."

