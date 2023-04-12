CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. RECEIVES EXEMPTIVE RELIEF FROM SECURITIES COMMISSIONS

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. CF (the "Company" or "Canaccord Genuity") announced today that it has received the exemptive relief sought from the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission to extend the period within which the Company was required to prepare and send a directors' circular (the "Directors' Circular") responding to the take-over bid made by certain members of the Company's management team (the "Management Group") to acquire all of the common shares of the Company not already owned by the Management Group at a price of $11.25 per share. The Directors' Circular has been filed and sent in accordance with the exemptive relief.

