Clear Gold Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Clear Gold Resources Inc. CFA (the "Company" or "Clear Gold") is pleased to provide the following corporate updates:

Effective January 22, 2021, the British Columbia Securities Commission has revoked its cease trade order issued against Clear Gold on November 14, 2015, for failure to file certain continuous disclosure documents.

The Company has disposed of all its mineral properties in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2015. All held and optioned mining claims held by the Company were permitted to lapse. As of the date hereof, the Company is analyzing several potential transactions in the mining sector.

The Company previously announced its intention to complete a share consolidation (see news release dated April 26, 2021). The consolidation as proposed has been postponed indefinitely.

Trading in the Company's securities will be reinstated Friday, April 14, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Clear Gold's plans, objectives and estimates within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing activities, product development activities and sales and licensing activities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, are sometimes identified by words of condition such as "should," "could," "expects," "may," "plans," or "intends," and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those intended or anticipated. Such risks include, without limitation: problems securing the necessary financing to continue operations, failure to identify a suitable transaction or consummate the transaction on acceptable terms or at all. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Clear Gold makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statement or to disclose any facts, events, or circumstances after the date of this release that may affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Jeremy Ross, Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION

Clear Gold Resources Inc.
Jeremy Ross, CEO
604 428-6128
jeremy@blackhillconsultants.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162096

