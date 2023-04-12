Unveiling Cyberpunks World - A New Era of Play-to-Earn Gaming on Ethereum Layer 2

George Town, Cayman Islands, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for Cyberpunks World, an upcoming web3 game that fuses the excitement of traditional gaming with the revolutionary potential of blockchain technology. This innovative project aims to prove that immersive, entertaining games can be built entirely on the ethereum blockchain while providing players with a transparent, decentralized gaming experience.

A Thrilling Metropolis Awaits

Cyberpunks World invites players to explore a captivating 2D MMORPG set in a futuristic metropolis teeming with action-packed activities such as PVP battles, hero enhancement, resource collection, crafting, dungeon exploration, NPC battles, and more. Players embark on their journey with a hero, striving to dominate through battles, skill mastery, and quest completion.

The game's vibrant in-game economy, built on a completely tokenized game world, enables players to trade, exchange, lend, and borrow assets, maximizing their gaming experience while facilitating play-to-earn capabilities.

Revolutionary Technology and Wallet Abstraction

Built on the Ethereum Virtual Machine, Cyberpunks World is powered by smart contracts, ensuring complete transparency in gameplay. The game also utilizes EVM-based Layer 2 chains to keep transaction fees low, ensuring that costs will continue to decrease as Ethereum evolves (with the implementation of sharding EIP-4844).

Cyberpunks World streamlines the gaming experience by implementing wallet abstraction, which allows players to perform in-game actions seamlessly without repeatedly confirming transactions. This feature enhances user-friendliness and enjoyment in the web3 environment.

Play-to-Earn Opportunities and Vibrant Economy

Cyberpunks World is at the forefront of the play-to-earn movement, offering numerous opportunities for gamers to monetize their skills and time spent in the game. The game's robust tokenomics and player-driven economy enable players to generate income through various in-game activities and strategic asset management.

Players can engage in competitive PVP battles, cooperative PVE encounters, crafting, trading, and resource gathering to earn rewards and enhance their heroes. Additionally, Cyberpunks World plans to host regular in-game events and competitions with valuable rewards for the winners.

Key Features of Cyberpunks World:

- Fully on-chain web3 gaming experience

- Decentralized and transparent game mechanics

- Engaging 2D MMORPG gameplay

- Play-to-earn opportunities

- Player-driven economy

- GameFi infrastructure

- Diverse range of in-game NFT assets

- PVP and PVE battles

- Exciting in-game activities and events

- Early player incentivization program after game launch

- Bridging the Gap between Traditional Gaming and Web3

Cyberpunks World is committed to delivering a gaming experience that rivals traditional gaming platforms while leveraging the benefits of web3 technology. The seamless integration of wallet abstraction and Ethereum Layer 2 ensures a user-friendly experience with low transaction fees and fast gameplay.

The Future of Cyberpunks World

As the Cyberpunks World project progresses, the development team will continue refining the gameplay and expanding the game world, bringing new challenges and opportunities for players to explore.

Embark on the thrilling journey of Cyberpunks World and be part of the revolution that will reshape the gaming industry with web3 technology, play-to-earn opportunities, and a vibrant decentralized economy.

For the Public Sale and Game Demo launch, make sure to follow our official channels.

Remember to follow only official channels to avoid fake tokens, as the project has not launched a token yet.

Official Links:

Website: https://cyberpunks.world/

Gitbook: https://wiki.cyberpunks.world/

Demo Game: (TBA)

PDF Presentation: https://content.cyberpunks.world/presentation.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cyberpunksworld

Discord: https://discord.gg/73Py2Nc2Vd

Medium: https://cyberpunksworld.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/cyberpunksworld/

Media Details:

Company: Cyberpunks World Game

Email: Connect@Cyberpunks.world

City: George Town

Country: Cayman Islands

