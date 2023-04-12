Mason's all-in-one growth platform for commerce turns online stores into sales magnets

Backed by Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners, mason's AI sales engine and no-code playbooks accelerate the browse-to-buy journey for online shoppers—meaning more money for D2C brands and retailers.

Founded by Kausambi Manjita and Barada Sahu, mason—the all-in-one growth platform for commerce—is at the forefront of one of the most important journeys in eCommerce:

The browse-to-buy journey.

Research shows only 2 out of 100 online shoppers will convert on an eCommerce store.

So, how do businesses capture the missing 98?

The team at mason, composed of world-class eCommerce experts, leverages their combined experience and industry expertise to develop playbooks that get more conversions by automating promotions, recovering carts, and increasing average order value (AOV).

Under the hood, mason is a headless revenue and growth platform that is AI-powered and data-driven. But for brands and retailers, it’s as sleek and simple as it gets. For instance, mason’s no-code Shopify app ModeMagic offers business owners access to tools that make it super easy to go from promotion, merchandising, and personalization idea(s) to launch in a matter of minutes. No developer or designer support is required.

Businesses using this innovative growth solution are able to transform their operational processes and grow sales exponentially, like this American gym equipment liquidator, who recovered $17,000 in additional revenue in the first four weeks of using ModeMagic.

The platform brings over 35 proven playbooks designed to double on-site conversions and accelerate the browse-to-buy journey—generating more revenue for direct-to-consumer eCommerce brands. ModeMagic features live stock updates, AI-powered nudges, generative sales and product promos, and more to make it easy for visitors to find what they’re looking for, see what’s new, and ultimately make a purchase.

“With ModeMagic powering your store, your team can focus on building a profitable brand.”

Converting browsers into buyers is always the most challenging. With mason, businesses can access all the revenue-generating tactics—and strategies—they need to transform their online store and take their business to the next level.

