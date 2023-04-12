Michelle Edelen, MBA The Excellence Engineer, on a Mission to Coach and Mentor 5,000 Women to Excellence Over the Next 5 Years

Michelle Edelen, MBA The Excellence Engineer, is on a mission to coach and mentor 5,000 women to excellence over the next 5 years. That may be a lofty goal for some, but not for The Excellence Engineer. Michelle is a highly sought-after keynote speaker, leadership expert, author, coach, mentor, and pastor and she has been empowering audiences with her transformational principles for over 30 years.

Michelle's extensive leadership expertise in the public and private sectors, combined with her down-to-earth humor, compelling storytelling, and remarkable ability to help others maximize their strengths, have landed her on major corporate stages across the United States. Her exceptional skills have allowed her to deliver keynotes to some of the most prominent corporate public and non-profit organizations in the country.

In line with her unrelenting passion for helping individuals succeed and be all Christ designed them to be, Michelle founded Excellence In All, which provides strategies to own and activate all of your excellence by overcoming self-limiting thoughts, doubt, and fear. As an influential figure, she is a three-time Amazon bestseller and a prolific coach and mentor to women executives.

Michelle is a visionary who is often recognized for her leadership, commitment, and contributions to her community and the next generation. She has received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and was identified as one of the Top 16 coaches in Raleigh, NC by Influence Digest.

Michelle's target audience is women leaders aged 40-60 with a strong focus on personal and professional development who know there is more available to them and more for them to do but can't get beyond their vision blockers to move forward. Her coaching and mentoring, transformational speaking, and consulting are informed by her 30+ years of experience as a black female in private and public sector compliance executive leadership. She is also a certified Christian vision coach, life coach, pre-marital and relationship coach, and forgiveness coach.

Michelle's upcoming event, the F.L.O.W. Conference 2023, is designed to empower women with the tools, insights, and strategies to thrive in every aspect of their lives. The event will feature keynote speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities that will enable women to connect with like-minded individuals, gain valuable insights, and elevate their personal and professional lives. The F.L.O.W. In Excellence Conference 2023 will be the premiere personal and professional development conference of the year and will be the official launch of a cutting-edge new product release that will transform the lives of the women she serves.

Through her coaching and mentoring programs, Michelle is committed to helping women achieve their full potential by overcoming their vision blockers and embracing excellence in all areas of their lives. Her goal of coaching and mentoring 5,000 women to excellence over the next five years is a testament to her passion for empowering women and creating a more equitable and just society.

Michelle plans to achieve her goal by using group and 1:1 coaching/mentoring, webinars, workshops, seminars, masterclasses, keynote speeches, and authoring books. Her ultimate plan is to be an even more highly sought-after transformational speaker related to personal and professional development.

