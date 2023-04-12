PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriffs arrest man with firearm at entrance to Oahu Circuit Court building.

HONOLULU – Sheriffs arrested 33-year-old Jordan Mineshima Jr. after he brought a firearm and drug paraphernalia to a First Circuit Court building. At about 9 a.m., Mineshima approached the entrance to the Kaʻahumanu Hale courthouse, located on Punchbowl Street in Honolulu, and admitted to the Allied Universal Security Officer that he had a firearm in his bag. Deputy Sheriffs were notified and immediately responded. Mineshima gave them permission to search his bag and they secured a firearm and ammunition. Sheriffs determined that Mineshima did not have any permits or registration for the firearm. Deputies also discovered what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia on Mineshima.

Mineshima was arrested without incident and booked by Sheriffs for several possible felony firearm and drug counts including Place to Keep Pistol/Revolver, No Permit to Carry Weapon, Ownership/Possession Prohibited (Convicted Felon), Place to Keep Ammunition, Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3.

“Deputies assigned to Hawai‘i’s Judicial facilities are ever-vigilant, ensuring those entering the hale hoʻokolokolo (courthouse) are protected and safe,” said State Sheriff Mark Hanohano.

“We want to express our appreciation to the Deputy Sheriffs, Allied Universal Security personnel, and others for the quick and decisive action to maintain the safety of personnel and others in our buildings, and the security of judicial proceedings,” said First Circuit Chief Judge R. Mark Browning.

The Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division was called in to assist. The case is expected to be turned over to the Department of the Attorney General for further investigation.

