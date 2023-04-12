The Soriano Group (USA) partners with Gianluca Vacchi's Elite Mobile, The world's first Social Mobile Operator

Marco Antonio Soriano IV will this month publish his book "Entrepreneur madness" and has also been a key contributor to the Forbes book published "The Cyber Elephant in the Boardroom" by Mathieu Gorge. Lifestyle, art, biker culture and freedom are the brand's source of inspiration to design this innovative collection. The lifestyle vertical follows the groundbreaking trail of the bikes that Soriano Motori had presented last year, the company's engine ve The Soriano Group is a benchmark for innovation in the manufacturing, engineering, automotive, entertainment, art, real estate, or finance sectors since 1903. It has recently introduced a range of limited-edition luxury EV motorcycles with a fully patente

Soriano proudly announces its new partnership with Gianluca Vacchi's Elite Mobile, a social mobile operator that combines telecom with social relationships.

Marbella’s original promoter was the versatile, multifaceted Spanish aristocrat Ricardo Soriano Scholtz von Hermensdorff, Marquis of Ivanrey who in 1943 bought El Rodeo measuring 220,000 m2” — Christopher Clover, Owner and Managing Director of Panorama Properties

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soriano Group (USA) Partners with Gianluca Vacchi's Elite Mobile in Italy.

The Soriano Group (USA) is proud to announce its new partnership with Gianluca Vacchi's Elite Mobile, a social mobile operator that combines telecommunications with social relationships. Through its Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italy, The Soriano Group will provide access to the elisium entertainment and training portal.

The Soriano Group is a global leader in the telecommunications industry, providing innovative solutions to customers around the world. With this new partnership, The Soriano Group will be able to offer customers access to the elisium entertainment and training portal, which includes exclusive content from Gianluca Vacchi and his team.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Gianluca Vacchi and his team at Elite Mobile," said Marco Antonio Soriano IV, Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Soriano Group and new Honorary Executive President at EliMobile. "This partnership will allow us to provide our customers with access to exclusive content and services that they wouldn't be able to get anywhere else. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Elite Mobile as we expand our footprint globally."

Gianluca Vacchi, Owner of Elite Mobile, said, "We are excited to be partnering with The Soriano Group. Their expertise in the telecommunications industry will be invaluable in helping us to provide our customers with the best possible experience. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

The Soriano Group and Elite Mobile are committed to providing customers with the best possible experience. With this new partnership, customers will have access to exclusive content and services.

Elite Mobile is the telephone company that is revolutionizing the telecommunications market in Italy.

Soriano is a private financial group based in New York and of close European Aristocratic origins. In 2022 the Group landed in Monza, Italy with the establishment of a company that will produce high-end electric motorcycles and also, connected with this production, has launched a first collection of clothes. As well as its MONDO SORIANO Metaverse. Promising to be the best yet out there.

Now, as of April 2023, the group has announced that it has acquired a stake in Elite Mobile (operator Elimobile), the new Italian telephone company, launched in May 2022, founded by Gianluca Vacchi. The Soriano Group will manage the new course of the telephone company with a program for the purchase of the entire share package in successive phases.

The Soriano Group is known for its varied financial activities essentially on the US market. The new chairman Marco Antonio Soriano IV (Italian as well as French-Spanish origins) has established a new course for the US group, he will proceed with development with direct investments in the industrial sector.

The meeting with Gianpiero Allegri L. engineer, entrepreneur, manager, and new CEO to Elite Mobile allowed the realization and consolidation in Italy of the first projects that are part of a multitude of initiatives, in the most disparate sectors with origins in the creativity of the eclectic chairman.

The group's next initiatives in other countries will also start from Italy.

Soriano aspires to be one of the most recognized financial and industrial groups in Europe to which he does not rule out transferring his decision-making centre. The orientation is to the luxury sector, to the excellence of the product/service combination and to innovation; mature and mass-market sectors remain outside the range of action of the group.

Elimobile is a so-called virtual operator. MVNO which conceived an unprecedented offer to its customers as a "Social Mobile Operator". The company unites various business categories by reconciling classic telephone services with the offer of entertainment, training and an offer of exclusive products, therefore reserved for the circle of subscribers.

The concept of the "Soriano Life Style" is instead a network born in the USA, which opens up, starting from Italy, to a wider segment of associates, customers, participants starting from the circle of Elimobile subscribers. This is where its unique platform called Elisium plays out a big role. Elisium allows you to have access to a world of engaging and exclusive content.

Soriano firmly claims that "We at the New elimobile decided to break down the distances, to allow only our customers to experience with their idols ... We are waiting for you on Elisium!"

This acquisition therefore presents interesting opportunities for synergies, leveraging on Elimobile's innovative approach to the telecommunications and entertainment sector and on the solidity of the Soriano group in the world of global finance.

The Soriano Group and Elimobile are both excited about this new partnership and the opportunities it presents.

We will continue to closely follow the development of this collaboration and the growth of Elimobile in Italy.

Press contacts:

Soriano Group:

Email: marco@sorianogroup.com, corporate@sorianogroup.com

www.sorianogroup.com

Elimobile:

Email: luigi.saulino@elimobile.it

www.elimobile.it

"Technologies are already here, so what is next" - M.A. Soriano at Fox News