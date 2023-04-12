Submit Release
Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

/EIN News/ -- – Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

Download photography from tonight’s episode HERE

– Watch tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv.com or through the Citytv app. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

  • CYDNEE ABBOTT (Oakville, ON) creeped the judges out with her contortionist-style dance routine, Lilly called her a “beautiful monster.”
  • Kardinal hit the Golden Buzzer for 14-year-old singer MAYA GAMZU (Toronto, ON), Kardinal said “with the right song choice, [she] possibly could win all of Canada’s Got Talent.”
  • Singer KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE (Burlington, ON) performed an original song about wanting to live up to her parents’ expectations, Lilly said she “could see it performed on broadway.”
  • REESE NELSON (Calgary, AB) received four yeses from the judges and a special FaceTime shoutout from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk
  • Comedian SYD BOSEL (Comox, BC) roasted her children and had the judges in stitches
  • KEVIN FAST (Cobourg, ON) showcased an unbelievable feat of strength by pulling a full choir across the #CGT stage
  • Singer RAYMOND SALGADO (Vancouver Island, BC) performed a powerful cover of “Heaven” and brought the judges and crowd to their feet, Howie said he was “the best we’ve heard.”

CYDNEE ABBOTT – Dance Act

Oakville, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out CYDNEE ABBOTT’s Performance HERE

MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out MAYA GAMZU’s Performance HERE

JAMES ALCOCK – Singer/Musician

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

CHRISTOPHER MAGAS – Singer/Musician

East St. Paul, MB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician

Burlington, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE’s Performance HERE

REESE NELSON – Xtreme Sport

Calgary, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out REESE NELSON’s Performance HERE

SYD BOSEL – Comedy Act

Comox, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out SYD BOSEL’s Performance HERE

THE SIGMAZ – Dance Act

Scarborough, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

VOICES ROCK PRIME – Vocal Groups

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

KEVIN FAST – Stunt

Cobourg, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out KEVIN FAST’s Performance HERE

KNIGHT1 – Singer/Musician 

Calgary, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DARCY MITCHISON – Singer/Musician 

Hamilton, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

BRIAN TYLER – Singer/Musician 

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician 

Vancouver Island, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out RAYMOND SALGADO’s Performance HERE

**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 18)

JACK THOMAS – Singer/Musician

Burnaby, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

L.I.V.E – Dance Act

Winnipeg, MB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

XTREME SOUL STYLE – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act

Victoria, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN – Animal Act

Southampton, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

TARA MEYER – Circus Act

Winnipeg, MB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

JP PARENT – Magic Act

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

OLGA & VIOLET: MOMMY & ME – Circus Act

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DJC – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

JULIA & MOSES – Dance Act 

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

VAL & GANNA – Dance Act 

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination: http://CGT.Citytv.com/
For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637


