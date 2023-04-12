West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition Applauds ARCH2's Application to Compete for Regional Hydrogen Hub

There were 2,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,463 in the last 365 days.
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) applauded the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) team for submitting their application to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) for the regional clean hydrogen hub Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) as designated in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
“West Virginians are immensely proud of our long history as America’s energy powerhouse and I am thrilled the Mountain State is continuing to pursue that legacy as the home of a regional clean hydrogen hub. With ARCH2’s submission to the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub program, I am confident the Department of Energy will conclude there is nowhere better suited to host the growth of this industry than the Appalachian region. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made these hubs possible, and my Inflation Reduction Act will ensure our nation’s energy security by encouraging innovation in hydrogen and other groundbreaking energy technologies,” said Chairman Manchin.
“As I crafted and negotiated the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, advancing hydrogen power and establishing a hydrogen hub in West Virginia was exactly the type of impact that I knew we could create. ARCH2’s application submittal is another step in the right direction, and it is something I have consistently supported. West Virginia is uniquely positioned to host a regional clean hydrogen hub, and I am confident it would make a tremendous impact in our communities, further strengthen our energy sector, and continue the proud tradition of energy generation in our state. I look forward to DOE’s assessment of ARCH2’s application, and I will continue to support efforts to bring this project to the Mountain State,” Senator Capito said.
"I want to congratulate the ARCH2 team for completing the necessary application to compete for a regional hydrogen hub, which is a significant step closer to advancing the future of energy production in West Virginia," Governor Justice said. "The establishment of a hydrogen hub enables our state to continue being an energy powerhouse, and we're uniquely positioned to work closely with neighboring states. Thank you to everyone involved in our efforts to secure a bright future for energy production in West Virginia.”
A timeline of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s work is available below: