West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition Applauds ARCH2's Application to Compete for Regional Hydrogen Hub

April 11, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) applauded the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) team for submitting their application to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) for the regional clean hydrogen hub Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) as designated in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“West Virginians are immensely proud of our long history as America’s energy powerhouse and I am thrilled the Mountain State is continuing to pursue that legacy as the home of a regional clean hydrogen hub. With ARCH2’s submission to the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub program, I am confident the Department of Energy will conclude there is nowhere better suited to host the growth of this industry than the Appalachian region. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made these hubs possible, and my Inflation Reduction Act will ensure our nation’s energy security by encouraging innovation in hydrogen and other groundbreaking energy technologies,” said Chairman Manchin.

“As I crafted and negotiated the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, advancing hydrogen power and establishing a hydrogen hub in West Virginia was exactly the type of impact that I knew we could create. ARCH2’s application submittal is another step in the right direction, and it is something I have consistently supported. West Virginia is uniquely positioned to host a regional clean hydrogen hub, and I am confident it would make a tremendous impact in our communities, further strengthen our energy sector, and continue the proud tradition of energy generation in our state. I look forward to DOE’s assessment of ARCH2’s application, and I will continue to support efforts to bring this project to the Mountain State,” Senator Capito said.

"I want to congratulate the ARCH2 team for completing the necessary application to compete for a regional hydrogen hub, which is a significant step closer to advancing the future of energy production in West Virginia," Governor Justice said. "The establishment of a hydrogen hub enables our state to continue being an energy powerhouse, and we're uniquely positioned to work closely with neighboring states. Thank you to everyone involved in our efforts to secure a bright future for energy production in West Virginia.”

A timeline of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s work is available below:

On January 17, 2023 , Senators Manchin and Capito and Governor Justice applauded ARCH2’s announcement that the Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations encouraged the Hub to submit a full application.

On September 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, comprised of over 40 entities.

On July 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito and Governor Justice convened a robust group of energy industry leaders for a morning of panel discussions and presentations.

On April 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice welcomed bipartisan members of West Virginia's legislative leadership to the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition, including Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, President of the Senate Craig Blair, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff.

On March 21st, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice submitted the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition's official response to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) first step in the process to select winning hydrogen hubs funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

On February 25th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice convened the initial organizing meeting of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition.

On February 15th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced the launch of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition to collaborate and support a strong West Virginia candidate to be chosen to develop a hydrogen hub, funded through $9.5 billion allocated to the U.S. Department of Energy by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $9.5 billion for hydrogen, including $8 billion for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs that will jumpstart the production, transport, and use of clean hydrogen across the U.S. economy; $1 billion for a Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis Program to reduce costs of hydrogen produced from clean electricity; and $500 million for Clean Hydrogen Manufacturing and Recycling initiatives to support equipment manufacturing and strong domestic supply chains. The legislation also requires one hub be located in Appalachia as the largest natural gas producing region.

