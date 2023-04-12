AHF: Pandemic Treaty Deadlock Is Not an Option

While pandemic treaty negotiations are happening largely behind closed doors, details have emerged indicating there are significant disagreements on specific provisions of the text. AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) urges negotiating countries to avoid deadlock and keep the overarching objective at the forefront – the world must find a way to collaborate and ensure global public health security.

"Countries must put their differences aside and not lose sight of the big picture – this is our only chance to fundamentally redefine the global public health framework. If world leaders commit to negotiating in the spirit of transparency, accountability, and collaboration, the negotiations can focus on the core issues of global public health security, instead of squabbling over which countries will be the winners and losers under this new treaty. Endless debate and inaction will cost us many times over if we fail to compromise and move forward together," said AHF President Michael Weinstein.

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.7 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005996/en/