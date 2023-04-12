JPAR® - Real Estate 2023 Star Awards Winners Recognizes Top Performers

JPAR® - Real Estate proudly announces the winners of the 2023 Star Awards, which recognize the outstanding achievements of JPAR®'s top performers in various categories. Hailed as the "Oscars of the real estate industry," the STAR Awards is named after the star in the JPAR® logo, the awards pay tribute to what the company recognizes as "superstars of the real estate industry". The annual STAR Awards Gala is an evening dedicated to celebrating and honoring its agents, owners, staff and business partners.

FRISCO, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate proudly announces the winners of the 2023 Star Awards, which recognize the outstanding achievements of JPAR®'s top performers in various categories. Hailed as the "Oscars of the real estate industry," the STAR Awards is named after the star in the JPAR® logo, the awards pay tribute to what the company recognizes as "superstars of the real estate industry". The annual STAR Awards Gala is an evening dedicated to celebrating and honoring its agents, owners, staff and business partners.

Individual Production: THUY VI TRAN - SEARS GROUP KATY, TX

Thuy Vi Tran of Sears Group in Katy, TX, has been awarded the Individual Production award for her outstanding performance in real estate.

Team Production: COMPRAR CASA DFW GROUP - PLANO, TX

The Comprar Casa DFW Group in Plano, TX, has been awarded the Team Production award for their exceptional teamwork and achievements.

Large Team Production: SAMONS TEAM - JUSTIN, TX

The Samons Team in Justin, TX, has been awarded the Large Team Production award for their exceptional teamwork and high level of production.

Enterprise Team Production: W LUX PROPERTIES GROUP - ROCKWALL, TX

The W Lux Properties Group in Rockwall, TX, has been awarded the Enterprise Team Production award for their outstanding performance as an enterprise team.

Rookie of the Year: SHANNON MARIE SEVERSON - CEDAR HILL, TX

Shannon Marie Severson of Cedar Hill, TX, has been awarded the Rookie of the Year award for her exceptional performance in her first year as a real estate agent.

Commercial Agent of the Year: VIPUL SHAH - PLANO, TX

Vipul Shah of Plano, TX, has been awarded the Commercial Agent of the Year award for his outstanding performance in commercial real estate.

Commercial Team of the Year: Z TEAM - AUSTIN SOUTH, TX

The Z Team in Austin South, TX, has been awarded the Commercial Team of the Year award for their exceptional teamwork and achievements in commercial real estate.

Mentor of the Year: TRACEY SERRELL - SOUTHLAKE, TX

Tracey Serrell of Southlake, TX, has been awarded the Mentor of the Year award for her outstanding leadership and mentorship.

Affiliate of the Year: GULF COAST - SOUTHERN ALABAMA

Gulf Coast - Southern Alabama has been awarded the Affiliate of the Year award for their outstanding contribution and partnership.

Best Affiliate Marketing: GULF COAST - SOUTHERN ALABAMA

Gulf Coast - Southern Alabama has been awarded the Best Affiliate Marketing award for their exceptional marketing efforts.

Social Media Influencer of the Year: ROCKI SANCHEZ - COAST TO COAST ORLANDO, FL

Rocki Sanchez of Coast to Coast Orlando, FL, has been awarded the Social Media Influencer of the Year award for her exceptional social media presence and influence.

JPAR® Culture: THE SEARS GROUP - HOUSTON, TX

The Sears Group in Houston, TX, has been awarded the JPAR® Culture award for their outstanding contribution to the JPAR® culture.

JPAR® Cares: CYNTHIA CORDER - SEARS GROUP HOUSTON, TX

Cynthia Corder of Sears Group in Houston, TX, has been awarded the JPAR® Cares award for her outstanding contribution and involvement in community service.

Listing Agent of the Year: PAM YOAKUM - CEDAR HILL, TX

Pam Yoakum of Cedar Hill, TX, has been awarded the Listing Agent of the Year award for her exceptional performance in listing real estate.

Listing Team of the Year: HARRISON WADE GROUP - FORT WORTH, TX

The Harrison Wade Group in Fort Worth, TX, has been awarded the Listing Team of the Year award for their exceptional teamwork and achievements in listing real estate.

Listing Large Team of the Year: SAMONS TEAM - JUSTIN, TX

The Samons Team in Justin, TX, has been awarded the Listing Large Team of the Year award for their exceptional teamwork and high level of production in listing real estate.

Listing Enterprise Team of the Year: W LUX PROPERTIES GROUP - ROCKWALL,TX

The W Lux Properties Group in Rockwall, TX, has been awarded the Listing Enterprise Team of the Year award for their outstanding performance as an enterprise team in listing real estate.

Agent of the Year: JENNA HARRIS-HERNANDEZ - Fort Worth, TX

Jenna Harris-Hernandez of Fort Worth, TX, has been awarded the Agent of the Year award for her exceptional performance as a real estate agent.

"I am very proud of all of our 2023 Star Award recipients," said Rick Davidson, Chairman and CEO, Cairn - JPAR Holdings. "JPAR® was built by top producers for top producers and our approach remains hyper-focused on mentoring and empowering our associates to build their businesses and make an impact in their communities" added Davidson.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate (http://www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts approximately 4,000 agents operating in 60 offices across 25 states and closes $10B annually in sales volume.

