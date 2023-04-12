JUSTIN PODCAST FEATURES SHERRY CERVI AND TRU MOST - Two Barrel Racing Powerhouses Join The Kick Your Boots Up Podcast

Join Sherry Cervi, four-time Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Champion, and Tru Most, the 2022 YETI® Junior World Senior Girls Barrel Racing Champion, on Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast.

These two women discuss the importance of horsemanship, a good mindset, and even better horses. Hear about the legendary barrel horse Stingray's daughter, Money May, who is blazing her way down the rodeo trail one barrel at a time. Cervi even shares about her Sherry Cervi Youth Championships where she awards graduating high school seniors scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000.

With strong family ties in the rodeo industry, Cervi was raised a cowgirl. She began competing in local rodeos at six years old, bought her Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) card when she was only 12 and won her first championship when she was 20. Cervi won the barrel racing title at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in 1995, 1999, 2010 and 2013. She was even inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in 2018.

"I think the future of the sport is headed in a really exciting direction," said Cervi. "Knowledge is so accessible, which i love because I still think that you never want to stop learning. I think that our horsemanship is getting better and people are wanting to work more on their horsemanship and be better riders."

Most, who goes by Tru Blue in the horse arena, is just 14 years old. Most didn't grow up in a rodeo family, but has worked extremely hard to make a name for herself in the industry. After earning the title of 2022 YETI® Junior World Senior Girls Barrel Racing Champion in Las Vegas after just one year of preparation, she and her American Quarter Horse, Rockette, are becoming household names by the day.

This episode of the Kick Your Boots Up podcast is available now on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeart and YouTube. Listeners of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast can expect to hear stories worth sharing to the masses about the ins and outs of the western lifestyle and the people that make it so inviting. This podcast will share tips and tricks from the most influential people in the agricultural and western industries, as well as play fun games and go behind the scenes. Be on the lookout for new episodes every two weeks. Follow along on social media and let Justin Boots know who they should feature in upcoming episodes.

