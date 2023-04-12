There were 2,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,538 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kenya Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the Kenya is expected to grow by 40.0% on annual basis to reach US$338.7 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.2% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$338.7 million in 2023 to reach US$1,178.4 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Kenya.
Below is a summary of key market segments:
Kenya Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
Embedded Finance by Business Model
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Kenya Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
Embedded Lending by Type
Embedded Lending by Business Model
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
Kenya Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
Embedded Payment by Business Model
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
Kenya Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Kenya Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
Asset Based Finance by End Users
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ntmq8
