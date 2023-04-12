Spaced Out Music & Arts Festival is returning to earth July 7th and 8th at The Alamosa County Fairgrounds in Alamosa, Colorado.

Alamosa, Colorado - Get ready for an out-of-this-world experience as Spaced Out Music & Arts Festival returns to earth on July 7th and 8th at The Alamosa County Fairgrounds in Alamosa, Colorado. The sixth rotation around the sun will be jam-packed with music, art, attractions, and family fun!

This year’s program will feature performances by some of the best artists in Hip-Hop, Electronic Dance Music, Country, Rock & Roll, Modern Alternative, and Stand-Up Comedy acts across four different stages. Spaced Out Music & Arts Festival is proud to present the Intergalactic Stage, Apollo Stage, Voyager Stage, and The Space Disco, featuring top-notch artists from across the galaxy.

The Galaxy Gallery is back with an exciting art exhibit and live art auction. Artists are welcome to submit their artwork for consideration via email at Galaxygallery.spacedoutfestival@Gmail.Com. You will also witness an all-new Unidentified Driving Objects Car Show on Lot A both days, featuring the hottest rides from around the planet.

But that’s not all! The Cosmic Carnival will take you on an adventure onto the Space Station, where you can explore various workshops, vendors, and exhibits from all around the planet. Visitors can check out the planet’s hottest rides and explore the Travelers Marketplace.

Camping is now available for those who want to stay close to the action. A Space Camp will also be available for campers looking for an immersive experience. Additionally, there will be games, rides, and attractions from out of this world that will keep you entertained all day.

For food and drinks, festival-goers can enjoy a wide variety of local cuisine and refreshments from vendors located throughout the festival grounds. Vegetarian and vegan options will also be available. In addition, festival attendees can take advantage of the restaurant ordering services available on-site to order from nearby restaurants and have their food delivered directly to their location at the festival.

Tickets for Spaced Out Music & Arts Festival are now available online. Early Bird tickets are on sale for a limited time. Child tickets (ages 6-15) are available for $15 for single-day tickets and $25 for two-day tickets. Adult tickets (ages 16+) are available for $25 for single-day tickets and $45 for two-day tickets. Two-day VIP tickets are available for $80, which includes access to exclusive areas and amenities.

Spaced Out Music & Arts Festival is presented by Bemore Entertainment, StruggleBus Industries, Sony Music Entertainment, and Waveform Entertainment. The festival is also supported by festival programme partners Waveform Entertainment.

Spaced Out Music & Arts Festival is a fully handicap-accessible event, and gates open at 10:00 am with performances from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids and come ready to have some fun!

For more information about Spaced Out Music & Arts Festival, including tickets and camping options, visit www.Spacedoutfestival.co. Don't miss out on this interstellar experience, RSVP today and get ready to blast off into the unknown!

