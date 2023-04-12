Chrisaphe: The New Jewellery Brand Inspired by London, Athens, and Singapore That's Captivating Customers Worldwide

Nestled in the heart of Singapore's lively Orchard Road shopping belt, mom & entrepreneur Maria has launched a premium jewellery brand, Chrisaphe, that fuses mathematical precision with artistic flair to create timeless and elegant pieces. With a background in applied mathematics and physics, Maria has combined her love of geometry and design to establish a brand that embodies the enduring beauty of classic styles while also reflecting the latest trends in contemporary fashion.

Chrisaphe's designs showcase the natural beauty of the materials used, with a focus on quality and attention to detail to create jewellery that is not only beautiful, but also durable and long-lasting. Each piece is crafted with the utmost care and precision, reflecting Maria's commitment to excellence and her passion for creating jewellery that her customers will treasure for years to come.

The name "Chrisaphe" is derived from the Greek word for gold, "chrysafi," which reflects the exceptional value and durability of the jewellery that Maria creates. Inspired by London's fashion, Athens' history, and Singapore's futurism, Maria's vision has continued to inspire and captivate customers around the world.

Speaking about the launch of Chrisaphe, Maria said: "I am thrilled to bring my passion for mathematics and design together to create a premium jewellery brand that reflects my commitment to excellence and innovation. Each piece of jewellery is crafted with the utmost care and precision, reflecting my dedication to creating something that is both beautiful and enduring."

Each piece of jewellery is unique and specially handcrafted, meticulously designed, designed in a contemporary style and has a strong feminine appeal, and each piece has its own unique charm. Clear origin to ensure its rarity and value.

​​As part of Chrisaphe's commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, the brand uses responsibly sourced materials, including recycled gold and conflict-free diamonds and gemstones. By prioritizing sustainability and ethical practices, Chrisaphe not only creates beautiful jewellery but also ensures that its impact on the environment and communities is minimal.

Chrisaphe's jewellery collections are designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes and preferences, with each collection reflecting a unique blend of history, art, and contemporary fashion. With a focus on combining classic and contemporary styles in unique and innovative ways, Chrisaphe is poised to make a lasting impact on the world of premium jewellery.

Customers now can receive an exclusive showroom opening promotional rate of up to 15% if they follow Chrisaphe’s Instagram account.

For more information, visit www.chrisaphe.com or watch the net @chrisaphe. Chrisaphe showroom is now open at 250 Orchard Rd, #01-01 Design Orchard, Singapore 238905.

In addition to its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, Chrisaphe is also dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. From personalized consultations to custom designs, the brand's team of experts works closely with customers to create jewellery that is tailored to their individual style and preferences. With a focus on creating meaningful and lasting relationships with its customers, Chrisaphe is more than just a jewellery brand, it's a trusted partner in helping customers celebrate life's most special moments.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chrisaphe Jewellery

Contact Person: Maria Choo

Email: Send Email

Country: Singapore

Website: chrisaphe.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Chrisaphe: The New Jewellery Brand Inspired by London, Athens, and Singapore That\'s Captivating Customers Worldwide