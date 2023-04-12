Paul Tick’s “Letters” and “The Ledger” are Now Available Worldwide

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just two weeks after the release of “Letters” and “The Ledger” by Paul Tick, these novels are already best-selling on Amazon. They are currently the most remarkable manuscripts on Amazon, merchandise that suggests guaranteed success.

The first book, “Letters” is a striking and grappling tale about a couple’s unique relationships. It progresses through letters to family and friends left behind after their unfortunate suicide. Paul Tick’s second book, “The Ledger” divulges how the American Civil War changed lives in a trivial New York village in 1861. The customers were so enthusiastic about The Ledger’s arrival that the first order was processed just a few hours after the launch.

The interest of customers has been truly impressive. After two weeks, “Letters” and “The Ledger” is already chart-topping. Customers have downloaded the books to read on their Kindles - It is also remarkable that the selection of these screenplays continues to grow every day. This results from a strategy that the author Paul Tick summarizes in strategic points. “The first - explains Paul Tick - becoming a bestseller is a matter of numbers, of organizing a good launch and pre-launch. You have to let people know that the book will be out on a certain date because the rankings are updated in real-time on an hourly basis, but to do this, you also need to have a large fan following. The second consists of defining the ideal price for the book promotion phase. Finally, the third consists in understanding how to increase the views of your digital book through the semantic research of the keywords”.

Furthermore, according to Paul Tick, writing a book is essential to acquire authority, making oneself known, and positioning oneself on the market. “Especially today, it is crucial to distinguish yourself from others and try to find your customers remotely, precisely because - explains the author - in this precise historical moment, it is difficult to meet live. An eBook is a handy tool to avoid remaining out of the market and allow authors to highlight their professionalism and competence. It is a means of showing potential customers the quality of one’s products and services”.

Fiction is as complex as life and cannot be reduced to simplistic visions. “My goal is apparent. With Letters and Ledger, I desire to help readers improve their lives.” A good reader knows that the synopsis of a great literary work never does it justice: Paul Tick states or describes the “plot” for informational purposes, eliminating all its aesthetic grandeur. You know something about a great book (and also a mediocre one) only when you have read and understood it.

Paul Tick concludes, “Every great book also requires a multiple reading: with the eyes, with the emotion, with the intelligence, with the temperament and with the knowledge of each one. And the effect of reading is always different for each reader. Many people do not understand literature because they insist on knowing more than the author himself.”

The true greatness of a novel like The Ledger is impossible to synthesize in a synopsis. Now, what does Paul Tick want to convince us of? The truth is that Paul Tick does not want to convince us of anything. He writes a masterful novel, which he suffers untold to achieve his highest aesthetic ambition. The Ledger is not a story of self-improvement and struggle. There are no life teachings here because living is not limited to fulfilling the essential functions of a being that breathes and is often just a body that wanders around.

Paul Tick (Author of Letters and The Ledger):

Paul Tick was born in Margaretville, New York, in 1940. He is a veteran Glass Scientist and an MIT graduate of Material Science. Paul Tick is set to embark on his journey in technical writing and is incredibly fond of writing fiction! In the past 32 years, he has published 65 peer-reviewed scientific papers and written one book chapter. He has two published books under his trademark, “Letters” and “The Ledger”.