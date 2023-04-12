Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescue nine individuals from a manhole

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station rescue nine individuals hiding inside a manhole in Laredo, Texas.

On April 10, at approximately 10:00 p.m., agents were alerted to several individuals crossing the Rio Grande near Riverside Drive in Laredo, Texas. The individuals were seen going into the sewer tunnel near the river. Agents proceeded to check several manholes and after an exhaustive search they were able to locate the subjects hiding inside a manhole on Santa Maria Avenue and Mann Road.

Agents successfully extracted all nine subjects including two juveniles. After record checks were conducted on the individuals it revealed that they were in the country illegally from Mexico. The individuals were taken into custody for processing.

Follow @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos. Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter & Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and on Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector .

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.