Burgum issues executive order restructuring Lignite Research Council membership

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order to restructure the membership of the Lignite Research Council, which was created to establish policies and practices related to lignite coal research.

As recommended by Lignite Research Council members, the governor’s order reduces the size of the panel from 30 to 26 voting members. The Council makes recommendations to the North Dakota Industrial Commission for funding awards from the state’s Lignite Research, Development and Marketing Program, a state-industry partnership focused on practical research and development projects aimed at preserving and enhancing development of North Dakota’s abundant lignite resources. Burgum chairs the Industrial Commission, which also includes the state agricultural commissioner and attorney general.

The Lignite Research Council was last restructured by former Gov. Jack Dalrymple through an executive order issued in April 2013.

Anyone interested in applying to serve on the Lignite Research Council, including current members, is requested to submit an application through the Office of the Governor Boards and Commissions website. Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.