Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded Youth of the Month honorees for April

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded the Youth of the Month honorees for April during a ceremony at John B. Alexander High School.
On April 11, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners presented 11 senior honorees from Laredo area high schools with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month award.
The Border Patrol Youth of the Month program, in collaboration with community partners, has recognized Laredo's top high school seniors for 36 years. At the end of the school year, 11 Youth of the Month recipients are considered for the prestigious Border Patrol Youth of the Year award.
