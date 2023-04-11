Global Single Use Bioreactors Market Report 2023: Hybrid Facilities for Sustainable Manufacturing Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single Use Bioreactors Market by Product (System, Media Bag, Filtration assemblies), Type (Stirred tank, Bubble column), Cell Type (Mammalian, Bacterial, Yeast), Molecule (mAbs, Vaccines), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs, CMOs) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2028 from USD 4.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

Factors such as lower operational complexity of single-use bioreactors compared to conventional bioreactors, increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among startups and SMEs, low water and energy consumption among others are expected to provide growth to the market.

Bioproduction is expected to account for the largest share for application segment

Based on application, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into research & development, process development, and bioproduction. The bioproduction segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 owing to the increasing use of single-use bioreactors in biomanufacturing processes and the increasing demand for single-use bioreactor products in CMOs due to the advantages that they offer such as flexibility and scalability.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the single-use bioreactors market

Based on end users, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market owing to the increasing R&D initiatives by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies and a growing biologics & biosimilar production.

Europe is the second largest region in the single-use bioreactors market

The single-use bioreactors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). After North America, Europe is the second-largest regional pharmaceutical market globally. Increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors by CDMOs and biopharma companies in the region and government support through fundings, investments to support market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Bioreactors Among Startups and SMEs

Reduced Operational Complexity of Single-Use Bioreactors Compared to Conventional Bioreactors

Lower Energy and Water Consumption

Growing Biologics and Biosimilars Market

Technological Advancements in Single-Use Bioreactors

Restraints

Regulatory Concerns Related to Single-Use Bioreactors

Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables

Opportunities

Hybrid Facilities for Sustainable Manufacturing

Emerging Markets

Challenges

Standardization of Single-Use Designs

Disposal of Waste

Industry Trends

Increasing Focus on Single-Use Bioprocessing Capacities and Technological Competitiveness

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Systems by Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Automation in Single-Use Bioreactors

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (the increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors among startups and SMEs, reduced operational complexity of single-use bioreactors compared to conventional bioreactors, lower energy and water consumption, growing biologics and biosimilars market, and technological advancements in single-use bioreactors), restraints (Regulatory concerns related to single-use bioreactors and Issues related to leachables and extractables), opportunities (Hybrid facilities for sustainable manufacturing and Emerging markets), and challenges (Standardization of single-use designs and Disposal of waste) influencing the growth of single-use bioreactors market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products, and technological assessment of the single-use bioreactors market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the single-use bioreactors market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the single-use bioreactors market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Sartorius AG ( Germany ), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore ( Germany ) among others in the single-use bioreactors market. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of single-use bioreactors market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities along with market trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single-Use Bioreactor Systems

6.3 Single-Use Media Bags

6.4 Single-Use Filtration Assemblies

6.5 Other Products

7 Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stirred-Tank Single-Use Bioreactors

7.3 Wave-Induced Single-Use Bioreactors

7.4 Bubble-Column Single-Use Bioreactors

7.5 Other Single-Use Bioreactors

8 Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Type of Molecule

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

8.3 Vaccines

8.4 Stem Cells

8.5 Gene-Modified Cells

8.6 Other Molecules

9 Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Type of Cell

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mammalian Cells

9.3 Bacterial Cells

9.4 Yeast Cells

9.5 Other Cells

10 Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bioproduction

10.3 Process Development

10.4 Research and Development

11 Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

11.3 Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

11.4 Academic & Research Institutes

12 Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abec, Inc.

Avantor

Bbi-Biotech GmbH

Cell Culture Company, LLC

Cellexus

Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Corning

Danaher Corporation

Distek, Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Eppendorf Ag

G&G Technologies, Inc.

Getinge Ab

Gpc Bio

Kuhner Ag

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Merck KGaA

New Horizon Biotechnology Inc.

Omnibrx Biotechnologies

Pbs Biotech, Inc.

Reprocell, Inc.

Sartorius Ag

Satake Multimix Corporation

Tecnic Bioprocess Equipment Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmjk77

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets