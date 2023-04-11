Freezing rain event - Montréal is currently in restoration mode and is providing an overview of the situation

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a freezing rain event that began on April 5th across the entire territory of the urban agglomeration of Montréal, leaving thousands of homes without power, Montréal is announcing that it is currently in restoration mode as part of its civil security plan (PSCAM) and is presenting an overview of the situation.

"Montréal was heavily impacted by this freezing rain event that affected the greater metropolitan area, and numerous residents were left without power for several days. The situation reminds us more than ever of the consequences of climate change on our living environment, as well as of the key role played by cities in the context of recurring emergencies. In this regard, I applaud the extraordinary work of more than 500 teams made up of nearly 1,000 workers, who have been on site around the clock in most areas in order to ensure the safety of the population, to streamline traffic, and to support operations aiming to restore power supply. While Montréal is returning to normal, we continue to support residents who still need help. We ask that they call 311 if they still require support," stated Alain Vaillancourt, executive committee member in charge of public security.

"Although we have transitioned from response mode to restoration mode, we continue to work in close collaboration with all partners in order to ensure the optimal coordination of our actions for the benefit of all Montrealers. Our work is far from over. Many homes remain without power. We will stay the course as long as the situation requires it. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the firefighters of the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) and the police officers of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) as well as our partners, the Red Cross and Urgences-Santé, who have worked in close cooperation with us since the beginning." added Richard Liebmann, civil security coordinator, Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal.

Montréal would like to thank all boroughs and related municipalities, as well as the Red Cross, for their unwavering support, which has enabled us to provide 8 emergency shelters to people who were affected by the power outages.

Since April 5th, all partners have been hard at work to restore the situation and to respond adequately.

Emergency shelters

From April 6 to April 11, 346 people, including 160 families, have used the 8 emergency shelters opened by the city in collaboration with the Red Cross, in order to warm up, recharge their mobile devices, obtain various services and spend the night.

Fallen trees and branches

Overall, our 311 call center has received more than 900 reports of fallen trees, and more than 4,500 requests concerning fallen branches. While the numbers are high, they are likely to be much higher once the information about the situation in parks is also reported.

Door-to-door

Since April 7, door-to-door visits were carried out by agents from the city'd fire and police departments in order to inform residents who did not have power of the emergency shelters available, as well as to remind them of all safety tips relating to carbon monoxide risks, as well as to adequate use of generators, etc. During this operation, more than 6,500 dwellings were visited in the areas most affected by the power outages.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif