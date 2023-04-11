Submit Release
Minister Duclos to highlight federal budget investments in public health care in Vancouver, B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will be in Vancouver, B.C., to highlight investments to strengthen public health care across Canada, and to announce investments to support Home and Community Care, Mental Health and Addictions Services in British Columbia.

The Minister will be accompanied by the Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Health for British Columbia.

A media availability will follow the event.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023    

3:00 p.m.(PDT)

Vancouver General Hospital – The Diamond Family Courtyard
899 West 12th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.

Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65596276879
Passcode: 230412

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

