Minister Duclos to highlight federal budget investments in public health care in Vancouver, B.C.

There were 2,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,533 in the last 365 days.
VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will be in Vancouver, B.C., to highlight investments to strengthen public health care across Canada, and to announce investments to support Home and Community Care, Mental Health and Addictions Services in British Columbia.
The Minister will be accompanied by the Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Health for British Columbia.
A media availability will follow the event.
Date
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Times (all times local)
3:00 p.m.(PDT)
Location
Vancouver General Hospital – The Diamond Family Courtyard
899 West 12th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.
Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65596276879
Passcode: 230412
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Health CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c4218.html