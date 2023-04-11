Submit Release
FCPT Announces Investment in a Cooper's Hawk Restaurant Property for $7.8 million

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Cooper's Hawk restaurant property for a total investment of $7.8 million, including tenant improvement allowances. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Illinois and is corporate-operated under a new long-term triple net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in line with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

