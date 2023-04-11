There were 2,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,467 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In India, embedded finance has created new growth avenues for new-age digital business and traditional financial service providers. An increasing number of businesses are leveraging embedded finance to create a competitive advantage and increase their revenue share by offering financial services. The sector has emerged as lead the growth of the Indian fintech industry and the trend is projected to further continue amid the growing digitalization.
Owing to the young population, coupled with the growing shift towards new-age technologies, the embedded finance sector is projected to record strong growth over the next three to four years in India. The growth in the segment will be driven by the embedded payment sector, while embedded insurance and embedded lending are also projected to become high-growth areas from the short to medium-term perspective.
B2B embedded lending firms are experiencing strong growth in loan disbursal in India
The working capital requirement has increased significantly among MSMEs in India. According to a report from SIDBI and TransUnion CIBIL, the MSME loan demand has increased to reach 1.6 times compared to the pandemic levels. As the sector continues to be underserved by traditional financial service providers, embedded lending providers are aiming to solve the working capital requirement. As a result, these firms are experiencing strong growth in loan disbursal.
With rising interest rates and inflationary pressure, the demand for working capital is projected to further increase among MSMEs in India. Consequently, PayNXT360 projects B2B embedded lending providers to record strong growth from the short to medium-term perspective.
A growing number of renters are interested in buying insurance from rental listing providers in India
Due to convenience, more and more customers are intending to switch to embedded insurance at the cost of traditional insurers. As a result, of these growing preferences for embedded insurance, proptech platforms are forging strategic alliances to foray into the embedded insurance sector. For instance,
With more customers demanding a seamless experience while renting and buying properties, the author expects more rental listing providers to offer embedded insurance. This will further accelerate the growth of the embedded insurance segment, which is already one of the fastest-growing sectors in the fintech space.
Firms are forging strategic alliances enabling fintech firms to build their financial products
Embedded finance has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the Indian fintech industry. Consequently, more and more players are planning to launch embedded financial services to increase their revenue. To enable these firms to launch embedded services at a faster pace, firms are forging strategic alliances in India.
Amid the growing consumer shift towards embedded financial services, more and more businesses are projected to launch such capabilities. Consequently, the author expects more firms to adopt the technology offered by Zwitch to introduce financial services for their customers in India.
According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the India is expected to grow by 46.0% on annual basis to reach US$5,330.0 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 36.3% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$5,330.0 million in 2023 to reach US$23,451.6 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in India.
Below is a summary of key market segments:
India Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
Embedded Finance by Business Model
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
India Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
India Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
Embedded Lending by Type
Embedded Lending by Business Model
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
India Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
Embedded Payment by Business Model
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
India Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
India Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
Asset Based Finance by End Users
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62h8u1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-embedded-finance-business-and-investment-opportunities-databook---50-kpis-on-embedded-lending-insurance-payment-and-wealth-segments---q1-2023-update-301794707.html
SOURCE Research and Markets