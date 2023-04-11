Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the Placement of Bonds in the local market

There were 2,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,533 in the last 365 days.
SANTIAGO, Chile, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE ITCBITAUCORP)) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that on this date, the settlement and placement of Banco Itaú Chile dematerialized and bearer bonds in the local market, charged to the Line of Bonds registered in the Securities Registry of the CMF, under No. 3/2022.
The specific conditions of placement were as follows:
The full Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.
Investor Relations – Itaú Chile
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / ir@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl
