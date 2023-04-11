Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 19 Near Humboldt

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Work is scheduled to begin on Interstate 90 at Humboldt (exit 379) on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The contractor will begin tearing down the Interstate bridge over S.D. Highway 19. While this removal work is being completed, Highway 19 will be closed under I-90. The removal work will take approximately four days to complete.

Highway 19 is scheduled to be closed on Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14, 2023. The contractor plans to reopen Highway 19 for the weekend and reclose it on Monday morning, April 17, 2023.

The removal work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, April 19, 2023, and Highway 19 will be reopened to one lane.

The work to replace the existing bridge on I-90 at Humboldt (exit 379) will continue through the summer construction season. Traffic on Highway 19 will be reduced to one lane throughout the construction project. Stop signs will be in place at each end of the work zone to allow for the construction of the new bridge. Traffic will be required to take alternating turns traveling through the work zone.

This construction work is part of the larger project to replace the westbound lanes on I-90 from mile marker 377 to mile marker 390. The prime contractor on this $35.7 million project is Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD. The overall project completion date is Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Find more information about this project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) website at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t3.

