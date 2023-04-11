2023 Spring Load Restriction – Press Release #5 (Week of April 10-14, 2023)

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will apply to the road segment(s) and at the indicated weight limit shown in the table below.

2023 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS

The effective date of a load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions. When restrictions go into effect, a notice will be sent out and posted on the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction map, please contact the SDDOT at 605-773-3571.

Spring Load Limit Information is available at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/ and also on the SD511 site at https://sd511.org/; click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions for current restrictions. County road posted load limits are not determined or enforced by the State. Please use the county information provided on the South Dakota Truck Info website to contact the county superintendent for questions or concerns.

Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive spring load limit restriction information electronically at https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS. Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click unsubscribe, and enter the information and email you subscribed with.

For more information, contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or by email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.

