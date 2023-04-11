Home Healthcare Market to Expand at a 10.5% CAGR from 2021-2028, Globally: TMR Report

There were 2,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,516 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent study by Transparency Market Research, the global home healthcare market is anticipated to flourish at a staggering 10.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, a valuation of USD 499.6 Bn is anticipated.
With rapid technological advancements in the healthcare industry, combined with an exponentially rising geriatric population, the demand for affordable and good quality healthcare is inclining.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 238.1 Bn in 2020
|Estimated Value
|US$ 499.6 Bn by 2028
|Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Forecast Period
|2021–2028
|No. of Pages
|162 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Device Type and Service
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|3M Health Care, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Gentiva Health Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Phillips Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations are leveraging key advancements such as artificial intelligence, telehealth, and automation to provide health services to patients within the comfort of their homes. A prominent trend in this regard is the increasing popularity of retail healthcare. It is expected that the amount of business conducted via this channel will double by the end of 2023.
Companies such as Walmart, Amazon, and CVS are already offering home healthcare services such as blood tests, vaccinations, and medical check-ups which are traditionally delivered within conventional healthcare settings. As global economic conditions lead to squeezed budgets, home healthcare services are only expected to take a turn for the better. Moreover, retail healthcare is easier to access than traditional healthcare.
Healthcare providers are also leveraging the popularity of wearable gadgets to introduce remote healthcare monitoring devices. This "Internet of Medical Things" has significantly widened in scope, encompassing simple devices such as heart rate tracking devices and smartwatches, to smart textiles capable of detecting blood pressure abnormalities. Moreover, they are also adept at predicting the risks of heart attacks. In addition, smart gloves capable of reducing tremors in Parkinson's disease patients are also a testimony to the fact that home healthcare is on the rise.
Key Takeaways from the Market Report
Home Healthcare Market: Growth Drivers & Trends
Home Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis
Home Healthcare Market: Prominent Players
The global home healthcare market is characterized by the presence of numerous regional as well as global entities. Some key home healthcare service providers profiled by TMR include:
Prominent developments in the home healthcare domain by key players are as follows:
Home Healthcare Market- Key Segments
By Device Type
By Service
By Region
