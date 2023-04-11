CANCELLED -- Media Advisory - Minister Gould will be in Kingston to highlight federal budget investments

GATINEAU, QC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will be at Kingston Economic Development Corporation to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023



Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT



Place: Kingston Economic Development 366 King Street East Suite 420 Kingston, Ontario



To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

