CANCELLED -- Media Advisory - Minister Gould will be in Kingston to highlight federal budget investments

GATINEAU, QC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will be at Kingston Economic Development Corporation to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Wednesday, April 12, 2023



Time:

11:00 a.m. EDT



Place:

Kingston Economic Development
366 King Street East
Suite 420
Kingston, Ontario
To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
