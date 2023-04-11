Sherwood Ford Hosts Adopt-A-Pet Day to Support Second Chance Animal Rescue Society

The fifth annual Adopt-A-Pet Day takes place this month at Sherwood Ford

SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta (PRWEB) April 11, 2023

Sherwood Ford is partnering with the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) for the upcoming fifth annual Adopt-A-Pet Day event, taking place on Saturday, April 29th, from 11 AM to 2 PM. This event will provide pet lovers with the opportunity to meet and potentially adopt one of the many dogs and cats available for adoption.

The upcoming Adopt-A-Pet Day event is a great opportunity for pet lovers to meet and bond with animals in need of a loving home. Individuals can also bring donations of pet food, toys, blankets and other supplies to support SCARS and its rescue efforts. Those interested in volunteering or fostering an animal are also invited to the event, where they can learn more about these programs.

Sherwood Ford is also hosting the "Drive One for Furry Friends" program, where $10 is donated to SCARS for every test drive taken at the dealership during the event. Drivers who would like to help pets in need but don't have the means to adopt can take a free test drive to help the cause.

SCARS is a prominent animal rescue organization in northern Alberta, known for its tireless efforts in rescuing and re-homing animals. Over the years, SCARS has successfully rescued and re-homed over 10,000 animals. Some of the rescued dogs and cats were strays, while others were rescued from local shelters. In addition to its rescue efforts, SCARS provides various health services for animals, including spaying and neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.

Since 2017, Sherwood Ford has actively supported local animal shelters and rescues, raising over $26,000 for these organizations through various initiatives. The dealership aims to continue this support by partnering with SCARS for this year's Adopt-A-Pet Day. Community members are encouraged to visit the dealership during this annual event.

For more information about the Adopt-A-Pet Day event and the dealership's support for local animal shelters and rescues, individuals can visit sherwoodford.ca/community.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sherwood_ford_hosts_adopt_a_pet_day_to_support_second_chance_animal_rescue_society/prweb19276335.htm