Copa Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Schedule

PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA announces the following events:

We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

