Mulch Films Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Sustainable Biopolymer Mulch Films Bolsters Sector

Global Mulch Films market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Enhanced use of solar energy to control crop pests along with growing government pests further drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period. Also, the growing adverse effect of inorganic mulching films is expected to create significant growth during the forecasted period.

Additionally, the growing expansion of greenhouse projects will further drive the growth of the market over the years. Also, growing demand for higher crop yield and decreasing agricultural fields are anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the years. Similarly, growing awareness about using advanced mulch films and technological advancements in making mulch films will propel the market growth over the years.

Also, effective water use in crop production will further enhance the demand for the mulch films market during the forecasted period.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Biopolymer Mulch Films

Major companies are focusing on developing sustainable biopolymer mulch films for environment-friendly solutions by using compostable and soil-biodegradable plastic which will further be driving the growth of the market during the forecasted period. Also, the growing preference by consumers to use compostable polymer with bio-based elements is expected to drive the growth of the market over the years.

Farmers are using thin polyethylene mulch films for increasing the productivity of crops but at the time of harvesting, crop difficulties have been faced with collecting the polyethylene mulch films by farmers. So, biopolymers are used for reducing the environmental footprint.

So, the growing adoption of biopolymer mulch films to complete the loop of the food value chain will further demand the mulch films market during the forecasted periods. According to the Associazione Nazionale Industriali Conserve Alimentari Vegetali, the export value of tomato products in Italy from the first half-year of 2018 to the first half-year of 2019 increased from USD 828.94 million to USD 901.35 million.

Growing demand for Agricultural Crops

The demand for better crops drives the growth of the mulch films market during the forecasted period. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, for a 10% of the rise in global population total crop consumption and production is increased by almost 10%, and for a 10% rise in global per capita income, consumption and production of major crops is expected to increase by about 3%.

The different benefits offered by biodegradable mulch films including maintenance of soil temperature, accelerating germination and cultivation processes, reducing, or eliminating the use of pesticides or herbicides, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of soil are enhancing the adoption of biodegradable mulch films.

Further, it can help in reducing water consumption, ensuring that nutrients and fertilizers remain close to crops or plants, and preventing fruits and vegetables to get directly into contact with soil.

Growing Awareness

Mulch films are rapidly being used in agriculture and horticulture field for modifying the soil temperature, minimizing weed growth, and improving crop yield which will further increase their demand in the coming years. So, growing awareness about mulch films among consumers There is an increasing awareness about mulch films among consumers will drive the growth of the market. Governments of different countries are developing regulations for the adoption of these films which is driving the mulch films market.

Ongoing research and development activities in developing mulch films are propelling growth opportunities in the global market. Thus, due to the different initiatives by the government, agricultural production is also increasing in various regions which acts as a driver for the mulch films market during the forecast period. According to the World Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics, there are 1,228,000 acres of greenhouse growing space for production worldwide.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Mulch Films Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Mulch Films Market, By Type:

Clear or Transparent

Black Mulch

Colored Mulch

Degradable Mulch

Mulch Films Market, By Application:

Agricultural Farms

Horticulture

Mulch Films Market, By Element:

LLDPE

LDPE

HDPE

EVA

PLA

PHA

Others

Mulch Films Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Mulch Films Market Outlook

6. North America Mulch Films Market Outlook

7. Europe Mulch Films Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Mulch Films Market Outlook

9. South America Mulch Films Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Mulch Films Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1 Growing demand for sustainable biopolymer mulch films

11.1.2 Growing demand for agricultural crops

11.1.3 Growing awareness and investments by governments

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1 High Cost of Mulch Films

11.2.2 Stringent Regulations

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Global Mulch Films Market: SWOT Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF SE.

Berry Plastics Group Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company.

RKW Group.

AEP Industries Inc.

Armando Alvarez .

. Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

Novamont.

Ab Rani Plast Oy.

British Polythene Industries PLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnlevm

