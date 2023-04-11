Greenberg Traurig Mexico Represents Finsa and Walton Street Capital in US$662 million Industrial Portfolio Sale

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office acted as tax advisers to Finsa and Walton Street Capital in the sale of an industrial portfolio to FIBRA Monterrey for US$662 million.

MEXICO CITY, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office acted as tax advisers to Finsa and Walton Street Capital in the sale of an industrial portfolio to FIBRA Monterrey for US$662 million. The portfolio included 46 industrial properties.

Greenberg Traurig advised Finsa and Walton Street Capital on the sales strategy and tax structure to close the sale, as well as all the tax considerations of the sale.

This sale is one of the largest industrial real estate transactions completed in Mexico in recent years.

Tax Shareholder Eduardo Medina led the Mexico City office team, which included Tax Associates Jessica Paz and Felipe Morales and law clerk Pamela Huerta.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Karla Villarreal, Greenberg Traurig, +52 55.5029.0000, karla.villarreal@gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig