Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Panola and Montgomery Counties

PEARL, Miss. – The state of Mississippi and FEMA will open Disaster Recovery Centers in Montgomery and Panola counties Monday, April 10, at 11 a.m. to help survivors of the March storms and tornadoes. Other Disaster Recovery Centers are located in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

Recovery specialists from the state, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and other state and federal agencies are at the centers to help with FEMA applications, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

Center locations:

Carroll County J.Z. George High School 900 George St. North Carrollton, MS 38947

Humphreys County Humphreys County Library 105 Hayden St. Belzoni, MS 39038

Monroe County Justice Court Building 1619 Highway 25 Amory, MS 38821

Montgomery County Montgomery County Coliseum 200 Recreation Dr. Winona, MS 38967

Panola County MS State University Extension Center 245 Eureka St, Suite C Batesville, MS 38606

Sharkey County Heritage Manor 431 West Race St. Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Center hours for the Montgomery and Panola Disaster Recovery Centers on April 10, are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. After that, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday. Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Monroe County have different hours. To find the closet one to you, visit fema.gov/drc. Homeowners and renters in can visit any center for help.

It is not necessary to go to a Disaster Recovery Center to apply to FEMA. Homeowners and renters in the six counties can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week, or use the FEMA App for smartphones to apply.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.