Claims Office to Co-Host Town Hall in Mora on April 19

Santa Fe, NM - Mora County and the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office will co-host a town hall meeting on April 19 at Mora High School.

Claims Office leadership will present updates about the Claims Process and introduce new leadership staff. The meeting will also include a question-and-answer session following the presentation. The meeting will be staffed by English and Spanish speakers and American Sign Language interpreters.

Event information:

Mora High School Lecture Hall 10 Ranger Road Mora, NM 87701

Wednesday, April 19 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. MT

If you are unable to the attend the Town Hall in person on April 19, we still want to hear from you. Please submit your questions to ClaimsOffice@fema.dhs.gov. We will do our best to address all questions and concerns at the Town Hall.

You can also call the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133 to get answers to your questions. You do not need to RSVP to attend.

