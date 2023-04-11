Disaster Recovery Center to Open in Wynne, Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– FEMA and the State of Arkansas will open a joint Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Wynne, Arkansas, on Wednesday, April 12 to help survivors affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 31.

Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.

The DRC in Wynne will open Wednesday, April 12 at 7 a.m.

Cross County – Wynne

Ridgeview Church

999 US Hwy 64 East

Wynne, AR 72396

Hours: Monday - Saturday 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday: 1–7 p.m.

DRCs are also open in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County – Little Rock

West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Rd.

Little Rock, AR 72204

Hours: Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Pulaski County – North Little Rock

North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, 72114

Hours: Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

While additional recovery centers will be opening soon, Arkansans can visit any DRC to learn more about FEMA disaster and recovery assistance. You may also get help to do the following:

Apply for assistance.

Learn the status of your FEMA application.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Find housing and rental assistance information.

Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

Residents of any of the three counties approved for individual assistance, Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski may visit any open disaster recovery center in Arkansas. No appointments are necessary.

FEMA also has teams canvassing in the most heavily impacted areas as determined by local officials.

You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.