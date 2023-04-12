Medical Marketing Whiz announces membership in The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)

Medical Marketing Whiz, a leader in medical marketing for women’s health and functional medicine physicians, announced today that the company is now a member of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)
“Medical Marketing Whiz is thrilled to be a 2023 NAMS member because it is such an esteemed organization that promotes access to quality care for women as they experience menopause and connects them with the best healthcare providers around the world,” said Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. “We’ve joined in its initiative because we are committed to women’s health and have a particular interest in wellness, anti-aging, and menopause and helping our clients reach more patients. NAMS will be a great resource for our team and our clients.”
Medical Marketing Whiz’s mission is to provide marketing for private practice women’s health and functional medicine providers and help educate patients on platforms like Facebook and Instagram and through email marketing, podcasts, and patient education events so that patients are informed on the latest advancements in healthcare.
Medical Marketing Whiz leads the way in practice growth for doctors in OBGYN, urogynecology, aesthetics, and concierge medicine. Medical Marketing Whiz was founded in 2016 by Lori Werner. It has quickly become one of the most sought-after marketing agencies in North America.
Medical Marketing Whiz is the go-to marketing agency for private practice physicians offering women’s health services or anti-aging treatments. The company specializes in social media marketing, email marketing, reputation management, local search engine optimization, patient education events, Top Docs Podcasts, press releases, and more.
Medical Marketing Whiz’s personalized approach to marketing helps practices grow in-office procedures such as intimate health, aesthetics, and hormone therapy while building relationships with their patients and community. Medical Marketing Whiz thrives on forming long-lasting relationships with our clients and helping them prosper year after year!
About NAMS
Founded in 1989, The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) is North America's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the health and quality of life of all women during midlife and beyond through an understanding of menopause and healthy aging. Its multidisciplinary membership of 2,900 leaders in the field – including clinical and basic science experts from medicine, nursing, sociology, psychology, nutrition, anthropology, epidemiology, pharmacy, and education – allows NAMS to be uniquely qualified to provide information that is both accurate and unbiased, not for or against any point of view.
