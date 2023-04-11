Mayor Wu & B.A.A. Announce Inaugural Fastest Bostonian Award

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) today announced an award for the Fastest Bostonian, which will be given to the Boston man and woman with the quickest finish times in the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17. This is also the first year the Boston Marathon has a category for non-binary runners, and one Boston resident is making history running in this category. The City and the B.A.A. will recognize this athlete as the first Bostonian to participate in the race registered as non-binary. This is the first time there will be any awards specifically for Boston residents. Mayor Wu and the B.A.A. will celebrate these three runners at a reception in the days following the 127th Boston Marathon.

“The Boston Marathon, the world’s greatest race, brings tens of thousands of runners from all over the world to our City,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thanks to the B.A.A.’s partnership, we’re excited to start a new tradition at the 127th Boston Marathon to highlight the fastest runners from Boston and an athlete breaking barriers, as we celebrate the world-class excellence and diversity of our local running community.”

“The City of Boston is known world-wide for its heritage in athletics, and for welcoming runners each Patriots’ Day,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the B.A.A. “We also are home to the most dedicated marathoners, and the Fastest Bostonian Award will recognize the achievement in the Boston Marathon. Together with Mayor Michelle Wu, we look forward to once again celebrating all finishers from Boston and beyond on race day.”

The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon, traditionally held on Patriots’ Day. This year, the Boston woman and man with the quickest time crossing the Finish Line will receive a commemorative glass bowl engraved with the phrase “Fastest Bostonian.” The first Boston runner registered in the non-binary category will also receive a personalized award.

“What an exciting opportunity we have to add this recognition to an already amazing tradition that is the Boston Marathon,” said John Borders, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. “We have the chance to highlight the best of what Boston has to offer in front of the world by celebrating our residents, our neighborhoods, and now crowning the fastest Bostonians and those making history in the process.”

The reception to honor Boston’s runners will be announced soon.

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. Beginning in 2024, Bank of America will serve as the Presenting Partner of the Boston Marathon. The 127th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 17, 2023. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.