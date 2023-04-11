Alexander Novak holds meeting with Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto

RUSSIA, April 11 - Alexander Novak meets with Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto 11 April 2023 Alexander Novak meets with Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto 11 April 2023 Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto 11 April 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Alexander Novak meets with Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a working meeting with Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto in Moscow. The talks were attended by representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy, Transneft, Rosatom and other industry companies.

The parties discussed gas and oil trade and nuclear cooperation. Ensuring safe gas transit to Hungary via the TurkStream gas pipeline and implementing the Paks 2 NPP project to promote the green transition, and energy security were addressed. Alexander Novak thanked Peter Szijjarto and President of Hungary Viktor Orban for the constructive cooperation.

“Under our contractual obligations, oil and gas are sent from Russia to Hungary. We have collaborated in these areas since the 1960s. Russia has always been a reliable supplier of energy resources, and we are ready to provide reliable distribution to Hungary in the future,” the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Peter Szijjarto thanked Mr Novak for moving forward in the field of energy cooperation, which allows Hungary to pursue a sovereign policy even in the face of increasing external pressure. “I want to thank you for the fact that Russian enterprises are and will continue to be reliable partners for us. This cooperation guarantees energy for our country. You are reliable suppliers for us. I hope we are reliable buyers for you. We are interested in maintaining cooperation in the same form,” said Peter Szijjarto.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed confidence that Russia and Hungary would soon agree on the necessary documents for moving to the construction of the Paks 2 NPP with Rosatom. “The sooner new facilities are built, the sooner we will be protected from completely insane price movements in the international energy market,” the minister said.